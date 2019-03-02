|
|
|
DIXON Sean Sean's family wish to acknowledge the support, sympathy and kindness shown to us on the recent loss of our dear son and brother. We offer heartfelt thanks to our friends, family and well wishers who attended the service in Preston and made the journey for Sean's burial mass to his final resting place in Ireland. A special thank you to Fr Mark Harold for a comforting service. The Holy Sacrifice of the mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More