|
|
|
REDMAN Sarah Carolyn Passed away peacefully on
October 29th 2019 at home
aged 35 years.
Loving daughter & stepdaughter to Ellen & Bob, Neil and Debra
and sister to Jennifer & Pif.
Funeral service and cremation
at Carleton Crematorium on Monday November 11th
at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2019