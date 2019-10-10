Home

Sarah Goode

Sarah Goode Notice
GOODE On October 2nd 2019
at Royal Preston Hospital
Sarah
'Sally'
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Michael,
dearly loved mother of Bernadette and Michael, mother-in-law of Nick and Amanda, grandmother of Sarah, Vincent, Rosemary,
Esther, Rory and Patrick
Requiem Mass Sacred Heart Church on Monday October 14th
at 11am followed by interment at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to The British Heart Foundation
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019
