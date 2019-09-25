|
|
|
Hague Sandy June aged 74 years.
"Wife of Bill"
Daughter of Phil and Les and much loved sister
to Ann, Carole and Rita.
Sandy passed away peacefully "smiling as always" with her family.
Loving ma to Mark and Chris,
nan to Mollie and Will,
friend and host to all.
Funeral service at St Teresa's
RC Church, Penwortham followed by committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
27th September 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only; donations
if desired to Derian House c/o
the funeral director.
Mourning clothes optional,
bright colours can be worn to celebrate Sandy's life.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2019