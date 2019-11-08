|
|
|
PEGRAM Samuel James
(Sam) Passed away suddenly on
10th March 2019, in Ethiopia,
aged 25 years.
The adored son of Mark and Debbie, much loved brother of Tom, loving grandson of Jim and Barbara (both deceased)
and Bill and Val.
Sam, you had a big heart,
a ready smile and you truly made a difference to so many people.
You will remain in our
hearts forever.
Mum, Dad and Tom xxx
Sam, a dearly beloved
grandson and nephew.
Dearly loved, happily remembered, never forgotten.
Nanny Val, Grandad Bill
and Auntie Lisa xxx
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday, 15th November 2019
1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
Sam Pegram Humanitarian Fund
c/o the Funeral Director.
Inquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP,
Tel. 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019