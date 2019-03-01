|
|
|
HOLMES Samuel Jean and the family of
the late Samuel wish to thank relatives and friends for their messages of sympathy and support, cards and donations
to Rosemere Cancer Support
at this sad time.
Thank you to Euxton Park
Care Home for their
compassionate care of Sam.
Thank you to all who attended the funeral, and to the Revd. Katharine Bland for a lovely service.
Finally, many thanks to
Neal Buckley Funeral Services
for their professional and
dignified funeral arrangements
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More