Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00
Longton Methodist Chapel
HOLMES Samuel Kirkpatrick
(Sam) Aged 86 years.
Peacefully in Euxton Park Care Home on the 13th February 2019.
Beloved husband of Jean,
dearly loved dad of
Lorraine and David,
proud grandad of
David, Chloe, Lucas and Finlay,
dear father in law and brother.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral Service at
Longton Methodist Chapel on
Wednesday 20th February at 11am
prior to interment in
St Andrew's Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the Funeral Director
Inquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton, Hutton and Penwortham
Funeral Service
Skip Lane Hutton
Tel 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
