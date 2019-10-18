|
Gorley Samuel Who died peacefully on
Sunday 6th October 2019,
at his home in Preston.
Dad of Paul, father-in-law of Angie, beloved husband of Sheila (deceased), dad of David.
Grandad of John, Daniel, and Sam, also great-grandad of Finley,
Blake, Imogen and Riley.
Funeral Service and Committal will be held at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October
at 10.45 am.
By family request no floral
tributes but donations please,
if so desired, to Help for Heroes
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquires to Carrol M. Bibby Redscar Funeral Home
110 Longridge Rd Ribbleton Preston Tel 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019