|
|
|
Parker Samantha (Sam)
(Nee Wells) Passed away in her sleep at home on 5th June 2019, aged 51.
Beloved Wife of Geoff, and much loved Daughter of Angela and the late Mark. Loving Step Mum to Simon and friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu to
The Rosemere Cancer Unit. Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Wednesday 26th June 2019
at 12:30 PM.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
Read More