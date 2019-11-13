Home

Sabina Yates Notice
YATES Sabina Ann After short illness in hospital on 27th October 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
dearly loved mum of Janet and Julie, a dear mother-in-law,
special grandma and great grandma and much loved doggy mummy of Pip and Mollie.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Alder Hey Children's Cardiac Department c/o the funeral director.
A lemon colour can be
worn in memory of Sabina.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton, Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2019
