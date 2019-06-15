|
Mcdonagh Sabina Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on
Friday 7th June 2019.
Beloved wife of John (deceased), treasured mum of Brendan, John, Maria, Louise and Kevin, mother-in-law of Helen, Sharon, Ian, John and Louise, much loved grandma to Katie, Christopher, Jessica, James, Jayne, John, Rachael, Emily, Laura, Eleanor and Sophie.
Your life was a blessing
your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Thanks for everything Mum x
Funeral to take place on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 11.00am at
St Anthony's Church, Fulwood followed by burial at
Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alder Hey Children's Hospital
c/o and enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 15, 2019
