SUTTON On 10th June 2019
Roy
Aged 88 Years
The much loved husband of Jean,
wonderful dad to
Catherine and Stephen,
loving father in law to
John and Helene,
doting grandad to David and Sally,
Michael and Anna,
Thomas, Louise, Orla and
great grandad to Iris.
'In our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered everyday'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 21st June 2019
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Heartbeat'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
