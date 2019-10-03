|
|
|
LINDSAY Roy Suddenly at home on
25th September 2019,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Nancy,
dear brother, brother-in-law, loving uncle and great uncle.
Will be sadly missed
by all his family.
Funeral service at
Penwortham Methodist Church, Leyland Road on 8th October 2019 at 2.00pm, prior to interment at Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only; donations if desired to St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019