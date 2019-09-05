|
|
|
HEYES Roy William Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on 30th August 2019,
after a short illness
borne with courage
Roy
Aged 62 years.
He was the loving and much loved husband of Sandra, cherished dad of Sam and Ryan and a proud and devoted grandad of Max.
Also a much loved son of Lilian, dear brother of Susan and a
loving son in law of Vera.
His funeral service is to take place at St James' Church, Slater Lane, Leyland on Friday 20th September at 1.45pm, followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Roy are welcome and will benefit the
North West Air Ambulance,
c/o the family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019