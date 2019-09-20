Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Barton

Notice Condolences

Roy Barton Notice
Barton Roy Edmund At home on 10th September
2019, Roy, aged 69 years.
The dearly loved husband of
Anne also a much loved dad
and grandpa.
The Requiem Mass will be held at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Claughton-on-Brock, followed by Burial in the Church graveyard on Friday 27th
September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations received will be shared between NW Air Ambulance
and Scope.
All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU,
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.