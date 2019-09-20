|
Barton Roy Edmund At home on 10th September
2019, Roy, aged 69 years.
The dearly loved husband of
Anne also a much loved dad
and grandpa.
The Requiem Mass will be held at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Claughton-on-Brock, followed by Burial in the Church graveyard on Friday 27th
September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations received will be shared between NW Air Ambulance
and Scope.
All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU,
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019