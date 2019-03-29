|
HINDLE (née Deveto) Of your charity pray
for the repose of the soul of
Rosina
(Rose)
aged 103 years
Who died peacefully,
at her daughter's home on
21st March 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph, dearly loved mum of Christine, a loving grandma and great grandma, and a dear sister.
Our Lady of Lourdes
intercede for her
Requiem Mass at
St Joseph's RC Church, Preston on Friday 5th April at 10.15am, followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
