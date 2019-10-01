Resources More Obituaries for Rose Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rose Wilson

Notice WILSON Rose Mary Stephen and Julie would like to say a big thank you for all the cards and donations they received during their sad loss.

Thanks to all at

Sandy Lane Surgery and Dementia Support Service.

They would also like to say a

big thank you to all at

St. John's Church, Leyland and Leyland Baptist Church for their prayers, care and support.

Thanks to all who attended the service and for making

it so special.

Thanks to Rev'd Andy Meeson and Rev'd Barbara Wilson for the moving service and finally thanks to all at N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices