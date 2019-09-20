Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00
St John's Church, Leyland
Committal
Following Services
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Rose Wilson Notice
Wilson Peacefully at Chorley Hospital
With family by her side on
15th September 2019
Rose Mary

Aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Stephen Norman.
Much loved mother of
Stephen and twin
daughters Julie and Carole (deceased).
Devoted grandma of
Samantha and James
xxxx
To a special mum and grandma
In heavenly love abiding.
Love and God bless.
Funeral service to be held
on Friday 27th September 2019
at 11.00 am
at St John's Church, Leyland followed by committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
The family prefer that
no black clothing be worn.
Family flowers only, donations gratefully received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice or
St John's Church, Leyland.C/o
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5 - 7 Balcarres Road, Leyland
PR25 2EL Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019
