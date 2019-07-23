|
|
|
COOKSON Rose Ann Peacefully in
Dovedale Court Residential Home
on 19th July 2019
Ann
Aged 79 years
She was the loving and much
loved wife of Bernard, a cherished mum of Gary and Sharon
and a loved and respected
mother-in-law of Sandra
and Keith. Also a proud and devoted grandma of Poppy
and Stephen, a dear sister of Bill and Jim and sister-in-law to Julie.
'Peace at Last,
Til we meet again,
God Bless'
Bernard would like to sincerely thank the staff at Dovedale Court Residential Home for all their
care and attention of Ann.
Her funeral service is to be held
at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 11:30am followed by Committal.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Ann are welcome and will benefit the Alzheimer's Society c/o the family
All Enquiries to
Brown Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston, PR2 2LQ.
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 23, 2019