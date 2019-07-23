COOKSON Rose Ann Peacefully in

Dovedale Court Residential Home

on 19th July 2019

Ann

Aged 79 years

She was the loving and much

loved wife of Bernard, a cherished mum of Gary and Sharon

and a loved and respected

mother-in-law of Sandra

and Keith. Also a proud and devoted grandma of Poppy

and Stephen, a dear sister of Bill and Jim and sister-in-law to Julie.

'Peace at Last,

Til we meet again,

God Bless'

Bernard would like to sincerely thank the staff at Dovedale Court Residential Home for all their

care and attention of Ann.

Her funeral service is to be held

at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 11:30am followed by Committal.

The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Ann are welcome and will benefit the Alzheimer's Society c/o the family

All Enquiries to

Brown Funeralcare,

54 Woodplumpton Road,

Preston, PR2 2LQ.

Tel: 01772 726389 Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 23, 2019