MYERSCOUGH Ronald
'Ronnie' Passed away suddenly
on 11th May 2019
aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Joyce,
much loved Dad of Carl and
loving Uncle and Great Uncle.
His funeral service is to take place
at St Hilda's Church, Bilsborrow on
Thursday 13th June at 10:30am
followed by the interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in memory of Ronnie
to benefit St Hilda's Church.
All further enquiries:
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
PR3 1YB. 01995 602316
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2019
