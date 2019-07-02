|
HAYDOCK Ronald (Ronnie) Formerly of Bretherton now of Bolton-Le-Sands passed away suddenly aged 83 on 22nd June.
Dearly loved husband of Carole. Treasured father of Ann, Zoe, Louise, Melanie, Avril and Michelle. A wonderful father in law.
Fun filled grandad
and great grandad.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service will take
place 9th July at Lancaster Crematorium at 11.30.
No flowers.
Donations will go to
Jamie Devaney Memorial Fund
and Mencap Morecambe
Enquiries Co-op Funeralcare, Morecambe 01524 410292
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 2, 2019