|
|
|
EATON Peacefully, on
26th February 2019,
at The Hamptons Care Home,
RONALD WILLIAM
Aged 87 years.
Loving husband of the late Jean, precious father of Martin,
Philip and Helen, father-in-law
of Christine, Sharon and Anthony, grandad to Laura, Melissa and Thomas and grandpa to Jack.
Service of Thanksgiving at
Wycliffe Memorial Evangelical Church, Tulketh Brow,
on Wednesday 6th March
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'LTH Renal Unit' or
'The Hamptons Care Home' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
