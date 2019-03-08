|
WRIGHT Robert
(Bob) Sylvia and family of the late Bob would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, messages of sympathy and donations during their
recent sad loss.
Thank you also to
Withy Grove House
for their loving care of Bob.
To the Rev. Andrew Parkinson a sincere thank you for a personal and lovely service, and to
Neal Buckley a heartfelt thank you for the caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
