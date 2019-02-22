|
|
|
WRIGHT Robert Passed Away peacefully in hospital on 16th February 2019
Aged 71 years.
The dearly loved husband of
Mary (deceased) and Sylvia,
much loved dad, grandad, great grandad and father-in-law.
Night night, sleep tight.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Andrew's Church in Longton on Tuesday 26th February at 10.30 am followed by interment
at the churchyard.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Alzheimer's Society Preston Branch
c/o Funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton, Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 01772 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More