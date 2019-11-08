|
|
|
WESTWORTH On 5th November 2019
Peacefully in hospital.
Surrounded by his
family & friends.
Robert Peter
'Rob'
Aged 49 Years
The beloved husband of Vanya,
dearly loved dad of Vaughn,
loving son of Mary & Peter (deceased),
dear brother of Julie
and sadly missed by all
his family & friends.
'Love you to the edge of
forever & back sweetpea'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Pleasington Crematorium on
Friday 15th November 2019 at 3.00p.m.
The family request that Blackburn Rovers colours be worn in memory of Rob.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Diabetes UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019