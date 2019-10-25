Resources More Obituaries for Robert Weir Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Weir

Notice Weir Robert (Bob) The family of Bob would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for attending the Celebration of Life for Bob and for their kind words. They would also especially like to thank all the staff at Finney House Care Home

for looking after Bob for the last

three years with loving care, compassion and for being so warm hearted to his every need.



Also, thanks to Sandra Howles for giving such a lovely service,

to Martin's Funeral Directors for helping the family through this

sad time and to Kirk and the

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019