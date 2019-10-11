|
|
|
WEIR Robert (Bob) Passed away peacefully,
on 3rd October 2019,
after a long illness.
The dearly loved husband of Pat.
'Is very sadly missed.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 14th October 2019
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Dementia UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019