Robert Wade

Robert Wade Notice
WADE Peacefully,
on 24th September 2019,
Robert (Bob)
Aged 86 years.
The dearly beloved husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad of
Pat (deceased), Jackie, Caroline, Julie and Rob (deceased),
a treasured grandad and
great grandad and a respected father-in-law.
A Service to Celebrate Bob's life
will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Monday 7th October at 2.30p.m.
Flowers welcome, or if preferred, donations for either 'Alzheimer's Society' or 'The Dogs Trust' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019
