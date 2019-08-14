|
|
|
TOWNLEY Robert
(Bob) Aged 92 years, passed away peacefully at his home in Ulverston on the 10th August 2019.
Loving Husband of Joan 'for
66 years', much loved Dad to David, John and Sandra, and Grandad, Grampie and Papou. A dear Brother, Uncle and friend to many.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday 20th August, 11.00am at Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired for
St Mary's Hospice, may be left
at the service or sent c/o
Little & Caine, 48 Ulverston Road, Dalton. Tel: 462564
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2019