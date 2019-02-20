Home

Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00
St Michaels Parish Church
Hoole
View Map
Robert Silcock Notice
SILCOCK Robert
(Bob) Died peacefully in
South View Lodge, Hesketh Bank
on the 16th of February 2019,
aged 100 years.
Beloved husband of the late Anne, dearly loved dad of George (deceased) Anne, Mary, and Elizabeth, father in law of Mick, Neal and Jim, a loving grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral Service and interment at St Michaels Parish Church, Hoole on Monday 25th February at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to
Diabetes UK c/o
the Funeral Director
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton, Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2019
