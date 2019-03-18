|
|
|
PRESTON On 11th March 2019 in Hill Croft Nursing Home, Galgate
Robert "Norman"
aged 89 years of Cabus Garstang.
Son of the late Freeman and
Ethel Preston and brother of the late Elsie.
Funeral service will take place at St. Peter's Church, Scorton on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Norman may be given to
St. Peter's, Scorton.
C/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Directors
Cockerham,
LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More