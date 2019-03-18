Home

A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:30
St. Peter's Church
Scorton
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Robert Preston Notice
PRESTON On 11th March 2019 in Hill Croft Nursing Home, Galgate
Robert "Norman"
aged 89 years of Cabus Garstang.
Son of the late Freeman and
Ethel Preston and brother of the late Elsie.
Funeral service will take place at St. Peter's Church, Scorton on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Norman may be given to
St. Peter's, Scorton.
C/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Directors
Cockerham,
LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2019
