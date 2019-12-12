Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Morton

Notice Condolences

Robert Morton Notice
MORTON Robert (Bob) Aged 86 years, passed away peacefully at home on
9th December 2019.
Beloved husband of Ruth (deceased) and Vera,
treasured dad of
Linda, Gillian and Helen,
respected father-in-law of
Angus, Andy and Richard,
much loved grandad of Emma & Michael, Nicola & Martin, Vicky & Ryan, Jack and Olivia, and proudest great-grandad of Eleanor Ruth.
"So dearly loved, so sadly missed."
Funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 19th December
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, via the funeral director, to Trinity Hospice. (Gift Aid appreciated, if possible).
All enquiries to Moons Funeral Service, Sandy Lane, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0NU.
Tel: 01995 672328
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -