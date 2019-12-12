|
|
|
MORTON Robert (Bob) Aged 86 years, passed away peacefully at home on
9th December 2019.
Beloved husband of Ruth (deceased) and Vera,
treasured dad of
Linda, Gillian and Helen,
respected father-in-law of
Angus, Andy and Richard,
much loved grandad of Emma & Michael, Nicola & Martin, Vicky & Ryan, Jack and Olivia, and proudest great-grandad of Eleanor Ruth.
"So dearly loved, so sadly missed."
Funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 19th December
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, via the funeral director, to Trinity Hospice. (Gift Aid appreciated, if possible).
All enquiries to Moons Funeral Service, Sandy Lane, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0NU.
Tel: 01995 672328
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019