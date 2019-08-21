Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Robert Mercer Notice
MERCER On August 14th 2019
Robert
aged 77 years.

A much loved partner,
dad and grandad.

As long as hearts remember,
As long as hearts still care,
We do not part with those we love,
They're with us everywhere.

Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday August 27th at 1.45pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if preferred, to The Alzheimer's Society c/o and all inquiries to

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2019
