|
|
|
Lewis Robert William Gordon (Gordon) Passed away peacefully
on Friday 4th October
Aged 91 years.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Betty Lewis,
beloved Dad to Stewart
and Jennifer,
dear father-in-law to Anne,
loving grandad to Andrew, Alexander, Samuel and Amy,
and great grandad to Rosalind, Philipa and Charlotte; dear brother to the late Jean Lewis.
"Cherished in our Hearts Forever"
Funeral service at 1.45pm on Tuesday 22nd October at
Preston Crematorium (PR2 5BY).
Family flowers only please,
but donations to
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019