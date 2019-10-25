Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Robert Knowles Notice
Knowles Robert (Bob) Died on Tuesday 15th October,
aged 94 years.

Beloved Husband to Marge,
Father to Hazel, Janet and Robert,
Father-in-law to David, Alan and Linda and Grandad to Paul, Mathew, Amy and Josh.

Funeral Service to be held at the Preston Crematorium
Thursday 31st October at 1.45pm and afterwards at
St. Gregory's Social Club,
Blackpool Road Preston.

Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
St Catherine's Hospice.

Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019
