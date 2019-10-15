|
|
|
Gillett Robert William
(Robin) Aged 87 years and of
Wrea Green, passed away peacefully on 9th October 2019
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Robin was the precious husband
of Joy and a much loved father of Penny and Christopher.
He will be lovingly remembered
by his brother John and all his family and friends.
He will be deeply missed.
Funeral service and interment at St Nicholas Church Wrea Green
on Friday 18th October at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for 'Cancer Research UK' or 'British Heart Foundation' c/o address below.
Lying in repose and further enquiries please to
N Gillett & Son, 'Church View' Mowbreck Lane, Wesham
PR4 3HA Tel: 01772 682496
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019