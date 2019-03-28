|
Gardner Robert (Bob) On Monday 20th March 2019, peacefully at his home.
Bob, aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of
the late Sylvia, much loved
dad of Mick and Elaine and
dear grandad of April.
The funeral service will take
place at St Mary of the Angels
R.C. Church, Bolton Le Sands on Wednesday 3rd April at 10 am followed by interment at Skerton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired,
for Marie Curie c/o
the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster LA1 1RX
tel. 01524 64023.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
