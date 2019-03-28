Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00
St Mary of the Angels R.C. Church, Bolton Le Sands
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gardner

Notice Condolences

Robert Gardner Notice
Gardner Robert (Bob) On Monday 20th March 2019, peacefully at his home.
Bob, aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of
the late Sylvia, much loved
dad of Mick and Elaine and
dear grandad of April.
The funeral service will take
place at St Mary of the Angels
R.C. Church, Bolton Le Sands on Wednesday 3rd April at 10 am followed by interment at Skerton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired,
for Marie Curie c/o
the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster LA1 1RX
tel. 01524 64023.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.