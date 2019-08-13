|
|
|
DUDDLE On 6th August 2019
Robert
'Bob'
Aged 88 Years
The much loved husband to Brenda (deceased),
loving brother of Jim (deceased),
and Barbara (deceased),
a wonderful uncle and friend to many. Devoted, loving dad to his dogs Kiltie & Simba.
Funeral Service at St Michael &
All Angels Church, Ashton
on Monday 19th August 2019 at 11.00 a.m.
followed by Interment in the Woodland Burial Ground,
Much Hoole.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice' or
'Dogs Trust',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019