Robert Dewhurst Notice
DEWHURST Of Beech House, Chipping and formerly of Woodacre Farm, Bleasdale on 11th February 2019
ROBERT
(BOB)
Beloved husband of Irene,
dearly loved dad of Christopher, Susan, Judith, Robert (deceased) and Sharon, father in law of Fran, John and Maria.
Also a dearly loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
' So dearly loved, so sadly missed.'
For all funeral arrangements and enquiries please contact;
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2019
