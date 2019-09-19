|
Deans Dr Robert Bill would like to express his sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy shown to him during this sad time.
Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes and the donations to Derian House.
Thanks to the doctors and nurses at Royal Preston Hospital.
Thanks to Dolores Seaton who officiated the service. Special thanks to Browns Funeralcare for their kindness, care and
dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019