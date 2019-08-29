|
|
|
DEANS Dr Robert Magnus Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 20th August 2019, with his partner Bill by his side.
Aged 83 years.
Always will be remembered.
Loving and much loved
partner to Bill.
Robert's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September
at 1pm.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Robert to Derian House c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019