BENNION Passed away at Royal Preston Hospital on 12th October 2019
with family, aged 88 years.
ROBERT CHARLES THORNTON
'BOB'
Loving and much loved husband of Margaret. Loving Dad of David
& Denise, Deborah & Patrick, Margaret & Neil and Robert & Dawn. Also devoted Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Bob's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October at 1pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may
be made in memory of Bob to Dementia UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019