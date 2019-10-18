Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bennion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bennion

Notice Condolences

Robert Bennion Notice
BENNION Passed away at Royal Preston Hospital on 12th October 2019
with family, aged 88 years.
ROBERT CHARLES THORNTON
'BOB'
Loving and much loved husband of Margaret. Loving Dad of David
& Denise, Deborah & Patrick, Margaret & Neil and Robert & Dawn. Also devoted Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Bob's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October at 1pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may
be made in memory of Bob to Dementia UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.