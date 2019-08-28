Home

Rita Richardson

Richardson Rita Clare Peacefully in hospital on
14th August 2019
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter, dearly loved mum of John, Lorraine and Fiona, and a loving grandma and great grandma
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 30th August at 10am.
No flowers by request;
donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2019
