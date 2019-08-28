|
Richardson Rita Clare Peacefully in hospital on
14th August 2019
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter, dearly loved mum of John, Lorraine and Fiona, and a loving grandma and great grandma
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 30th August at 10am.
No flowers by request;
donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2019