Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Jebb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Jebb

Notice Condolences

Rita Jebb Notice
JEBB On 26th February 2019.
Peacefully in Hospital

Rita
Aged 88 years

The beloved wife of
Brian (deceased),
loving mum of
Stephen (deceased) & Sheena,
a dear mother in law,
grandma, great grandma &
great great grandma.

'Rest In Peace'

Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Friday 8th March 2019
at 10.00a.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House',
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.