JEBB On 26th February 2019.
Peacefully in Hospital
Rita
Aged 88 years
The beloved wife of
Brian (deceased),
loving mum of
Stephen (deceased) & Sheena,
a dear mother in law,
grandma, great grandma &
great great grandma.
'Rest In Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Friday 8th March 2019
at 10.00a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
