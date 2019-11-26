|
|
|
WILSON Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of
RICHARD
Peacefully in hospital on the
21st November 2019
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of the late Frances, loving father of Christine and Lawrence, father-in-law of Joseph and Julie and devoted grandad to James, Benedict, Alexander and Isobel.
Our Lady of Lourdes
intercede for him.
Requiem mass at
St Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham on
Friday 29th November at 10.30am, prior to interment at
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2019