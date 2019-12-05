Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Riding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Riding

Notice Condolences

Richard Riding Notice
RIDING Peacefully on 26th November 2019 at St. Catherine's Hospice
RICHARD (DICK)
Aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Michael, Lynne and Richard, father-in-law of Gwyneth and Donna. Also a much loved and devoted grandad, great-grandad and great-great grandad.
Loved and remembered always.
Funeral service will take place at St. John's the Baptist Church, Broughton on Thursday
12th December 2019 at 11.00am followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go
to 'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -