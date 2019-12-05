|
|
|
RIDING Peacefully on 26th November 2019 at St. Catherine's Hospice
RICHARD (DICK)
Aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Michael, Lynne and Richard, father-in-law of Gwyneth and Donna. Also a much loved and devoted grandad, great-grandad and great-great grandad.
Loved and remembered always.
Funeral service will take place at St. John's the Baptist Church, Broughton on Thursday
12th December 2019 at 11.00am followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go
to 'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019