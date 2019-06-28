Home

DEWHURST Richard The family of the late Richard would like to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for the many cards of condolence and kind words of comfort at this sad time.
Grateful thanks for the donations received which will benefit
British Heart Foundation.
Special thanks to all who attended the funeral service,
to Rev. Brian McConkey for his kind and thoughtful ministrations,
The Newdrop Inn for their warm hospitality and finally to Sean and all the team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 28, 2019
