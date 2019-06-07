|
DEWHURST Richard Of Whittingham Hall Farm.
Peacefully at Chorley Hospital
on 2nd June, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Marjorie, loving father of Richard, John and Kath, dear father in law of Chris, Gillian and Nigel, much loved grandad of Matt, Rachel, Alison, Michael, Robert and Claire.
The funeral service and interment will take place at Ribchester Parish Church of St. Wilfrid on Tuesday 18th June at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
'The British Heart Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
