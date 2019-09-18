|
|
|
CARR On 15th September 2019.
Peacefully in
'St Catherine's Hospice'
RICHARD
Aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret (deceased),
much loved dad of Heather (deceased),
loving brother of Ethel,
Bert (deceased),
Doreen (deceased)
and Stephen (deceased),
devoted uncle and great uncle and
will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Goodnight, God bless.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September 2019
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2019